Given the national security team that United States President-Elect Donald Trump has been assembling, Israeli officials are thrilled, and with good reason. The question is now more about how Israel should be responding to the opportunity that this presents by Jewish world review

There is one issue that brings together the top officials that Trumps has named so far for his national security team, and that is Iran.

Trump recently appointed General (ret.) John Kelly for serving as the Secretary Of Homeland Security. Kelly warned about the infiltration of Iran into the United States from Mexico and about the growing presence that Iran has in both Central and South America from when he was serving with the U.S. Southern Command.

Both General (ret.) James Mattis, picked to serve as Secretary Of Defense, and Lt General (ret.) Michael Flynn, picked to serve as National Security Advisor, had been fired by the outgoing President Barack Obama simply due to their opposition to the nuclear diplomacy he had with Iran and jewish review of books.

In his video address in front of the Saban Forum recently, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that he is looking forward to discussing the Obama nuclear deal with Iran with President-elect Trump after the inauguration next month. Because Netanyahu views the Iranian nuclear program, which the deal had been guaranteed to be operation in 14 years at the most, as being the most serious threat that is facing Israel. So, it makes sense that he would be discussing this issue first.

However, Netanyahu may be better to initially address the conventional threat that Iran poses to the United States, Israel and the rest of the world in the aftermath of such a nuclear deal. There are actually two reasons for starting with Iran’s conventional threat over the nuclear program and the Jewish review of books. Find more here: the100kfactoryrevolution.net – free download