Jewish Review – Israel’s First Project With Trump
Given the national security team that United States President-Elect Donald Trump has been assembling, Israeli officials are thrilled, and with good reason. The question is now more about how Israel should be responding to the opportunity that this presents by Jewish world review
There is one issue that brings together the top officials that Trumps has named so far for his national security team, and that is Iran.
Trump recently appointed General (ret.) John Kelly for serving as the Secretary Of Homeland Security. Kelly warned about the infiltration of Iran into the United States from Mexico and about the growing presence that Iran has in both Central and South America from when he was serving with the U.S. Southern Command.
Both General (ret.) James Mattis, picked to serve as Secretary Of Defense, and Lt General (ret.) Michael Flynn, picked to serve as National Security Advisor, had been fired by the outgoing President Barack Obama simply due to their opposition to the nuclear diplomacy he had with Iran and jewish review of books.
In his video address in front of the Saban Forum recently, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that he is looking forward to discussing the Obama nuclear deal with Iran with President-elect Trump after the inauguration next month. Because Netanyahu views the Iranian nuclear program, which the deal had been guaranteed to be operation in 14 years at the most, as being the most serious threat that is facing Israel. So, it makes sense that he would be discussing this issue first.
However, Netanyahu may be better to initially address the conventional threat that Iran poses to the United States, Israel and the rest of the world in the aftermath of such a nuclear deal. There are actually two reasons for starting with Iran’s conventional threat over the nuclear program and the Jewish review of books. Find more here: the100kfactoryrevolution.net – free download
Latest News From Jewish World Review
To begin with, Trump’s generals are said to be more concerned regarding the strategic threat that has been posed by the regional rise of Iran over the nuclear program itself, at least for the here and now. Israel has strong interest when it comes to aligning priorities with those of the incoming Trump administration.
The Trump administration is presenting Israel with the very first chance that it has had in half a century to work on reshaping their alliance with the United States on more solid ground than it has been able to stand on to date. The more that Israel is able to work on developing joint strategies in the United States for dealing with the more common threats, the more solid the alliance is going to be and the tougher the regional posture will be by jewish review.
The second reason that it really makes sense for Israel to dive in with strategic discussions with the Trump team by making note of the growing regional posture of Iran is because the hegemonic rise of Iran happens to be a strategic threat to the Israelis. As of right now, Israel lacks a good strategy for trying to deal with it.
The leaders today are still describing Hezbollah with the terms that they were using to describe it a decade ago in the middle of the second Lebanon war, while talking about the massive rocket and missile arsenal that Hezbollah has.
Get the bonus here: http://the100kfactoryrevolution.org
Over the last week, Israel reinforced the idea that Hezbollah is actually more or less the same old organization that it was a decade ago when Israel bombed the Syrian military installations that are outside of Damascus and the jewish world review.
FINAL EDITION: Review lived up to its mission
With this edition, the Jewish Review comes to the end of its 53 years of service to a family of readers in Portland, across Oregon and in southwest Washington. read more »
SPECIAL SECTION
New era begins in reporting of Jewish community news
With the closure of the Jewish Review comes a new era in communication within the Jewish community. read more »
New school honors two couples Feb. 11
By Ma’ayan HaTorah, a new community day school in Portland, will be honoring two families at a Saturday night celebration Feb. 11 read more »
Matchmaker, matchmaker find me a volunteer online
Volunteers are the lifeblood of Jewish Portland’s synagogues, schools, senior facilities and social services. There are thousands of opportunities to do a mitzvah, whether that act of goodness takes a day or a lifetime. read more »
Arts & Letters »
Book sale, poetry reading benefit Jewish Academy
This year’s used book sale to benefit the Portland Jewish Academy library will kick off with a reading by Claire Warton, parent of two PJA middle school students. read more »
Two new exhibits at OJM
The Oregon Jewish Museum will host an opening reception 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 18 for two new exhibitions—one focusing on women’s suffrage and the other a collection of artwork looking at the realities of wartime. read more »