This year’s Super Sunday raised more than $190,000 for the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland annual campaign to support Jewish life locally and globally.

Held Dec. 4 in Hoffmann Hall at Portland State University, more than 140 volunteers called some 2,300 donors. Callers surpassed last year’s total of $125,000.

“Everyone involved knew that this was the year that we needed to work towards increasing pledges by 15 percent,” said Super Sunday Chair Jason H. Kaufman. “Our needs are always increasing. And, as I have said in the past, we have great volunteers and terrific professional staff.”

This year’s card-for-card increase was 13 percent.

Kaufman attributed the success to five key components of the day. First, he said, the volunteers were trained to believe in the Federation’s and the agencies’ missions. Second, they made the easiest call of the day first – to themselves. Third, the volunteers executed perfectly. Fourth, everyone had a wonderful time at the event, allowing the event’s success to skyrocket. Fifth, the Oregon Jewish Community Youth Foundation were among the volunteers in the fourth shift.

“They really fired up the volunteers,” said Kaufman. “It was outstanding to see these teens come into Hoffmann Hall and go out and not be afraid to make these calls. For instance, Moriah Kaplan raised $300 on one call—and the donor had not given for two years. Others with this terrific group were able to double and triple their cards from last year.”

“Our future leaders in this community will no doubt take this positive experience and benefit our community for years to come,” added Kaufman.

Kaufman said that sponsors and in-kind donations allow the Federation to spend very little, thus allowing more funds to go directly to the allocations committee to meet the needs of the Jewish community locally and around the world.

The annual campaign raises funds for six local agencies—Jewish Family and Child Service, Robison Jewish Health Center, Portland Jewish Academy, Mittleman Jewish Community Center, Oregon Jewish Museum and Hillel at the University of Oregon. As part of the United Jewish Communities, the annual campaign supports humanitarian projects in Israel, Russia, Argentina and other countries through overseas agencies such as the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

When the totals were announced following the last shift, volunteers and staff sang Siman Tov U’Mazel Tov and listened to other Jewish and Israeli songs.

Those who missed the call on Super Sunday, but who want to contribute to Jewish life locally and around the world can make a contribution, by visiting jewishreview.org