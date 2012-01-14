Republican challenger Scott Bruun and Democratic 5th District incumbent Kurt Schrader will appear at public candidate forum on Oct. 18 at the Mittlelman Jewish Community Center.

The free event is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, the Mittleman Jewish Community Center and the Oregon Area Jewish Committee.

Shrader is scheduled to appear from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m..

Bruun is scheduled to appear from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The MJCC is located at 6651 SW Capitol Hwy.

The MJCC is located at 6651 SW Capitol Hwy.

For more information, call Bob Horenstein at 503-245-6496 or visit