We Have Reviewed The Top Online Courses For Digital Marketers – Here Is our Selection Of The Top 5

Digital marketing is an essential skill not only for those who work in the field but to the entrepreneurs and business owners who hope to turn profit in the online markets. Even after the initial startup phase has been completed, having a solid understanding of all aspects of your business and its progression will allow you to apply perspective and know how to produce the most finely tuned digital marketing campaigns in the future.

The following is our personal selection of the top 5 email and digital marketing courses from our review:

1. Google Online Marketing Challenge

In almost a decade, over 100,000 people in over 100 countries participated in the Google Online Marketing Challenge. This exciting opportunity is a first-hand educational experience from the search engine giant themselves covering topics like search advertising, search engine marketing, introductory digital marketing, social, analytics, display advertising, mobile marketing and more.

It is also unique in that participants will receive $250 in Adwords that can be budgeted over a three week period. This will allow the participant to set up a practice ad campaign for their own business or a non-profit organization. Google offeers some very impressive prizes for succesful particpants. IF you are looking for a free crash and hands on experience with digital marketing this will be the place to go.

2. WordStream’s PPC University

PPC University is learning company created by my very own company, WordStream, and offered to entrepreneurs like yourself completely free. In this one of a kind digital marketing course you will see first hand how the experience we have in PPC advertising can be applied to a small to medium size business that is struggling to balance their campaigns and expenses while raising their profits. There are three streams offered to beginner and advanced digital marketers with additional streams on the topics of social media marketing and more.

There are also resources that can enhance your learning experience such as white papers and webinars. Furthermore, the whole thing is 100% Mobile friendly so you can get in your studies whenever you find yourself with a few minutes to spare.

3. Social Media Quickstarter Digital Marketing Course

Constant Contact’s Social Media Quickstarter approaches digital marketing from the social media and email marketing side and shows the user how to maximize the benefits of both of these important tools. In the course you will find a well-appointed series of studies that cover the best tactics for Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Google+, LinkedIn, blogging,reviews sites and listings. The way these lessons have been organized makes them the perfect choice for the beginner user. Extra resources include how-tos, guides and practical examples of the case studies at hand.

4. Inbound Digital Marketing Course Plus Official Certification

HubSpot Academy offers a highly popular course in Digital Marketing and has over 3,000 students participating in their Udemy workshop. There are 4.5 hours of instruction available and the 38 lectures are still offered at the competitive price of absolutely free.

Participants will enjoy an intuitive guide to mastering the basics of blogging,

lead nurturing, mobile marketing, increasing conversions and assembling a solid digital marketing strategy. On completion students will receive a badge of recognition on their LinkedIn profile.

5. Anik Singal’s Inbox Blueprint

Annie Signals Inbox Blueprint is a learning community for email marketing with over 6,000,000 registered participants online. The courses and standard based results are all offered completely free of charge. The was the very massive online open course (MOOC) provider and was established on 2007 by founder Anik Singal. What you will basically learn from Inbox Blueprint 2 is:

how to start building your own email list how to get the best conversions from your email list best ways to build opt-in and landing pages the best email marketing responders and platforms



As you can see there is a wealth of resources to help the up and coming digital marketer and business owner improve their skills and value. Finally, if you want to increase your value to yourself and any notable marketing campaign you will want to understand the basics of coding and a working knowledge wouldn’t hinder your future either.