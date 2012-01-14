Which is the Best Ecommerce Platform for You? We Review The top 5!

There will be many different considerations when choosing the best ecommerce platform to set up your online store.

I work in an e-commerce advertising agency, AdFicient, and we have had much success with our ecommerce clients. The information you will find in our review will be taken from the platforms with which I have most experience.

Different Categories of E-Commerce Platforms

You will find e-commerce platforms separated into two different categories: the hosted and self-hosted varieties. Hosted platforms are offered by a company that will host your store, self-hosted platforms provide the user with a software store, but you will have to select your own web host.

For reasons of stability, this article will center around the options provided by hosted platforms. The two major advantages of this are the dedicated support of qualified technicians in the case anything goes wrong, and the fact that downtime will be reduced to a mere minimum. The biggest problem with the hosted option is that the monthly fees can be quite steep.

Shopify has rapidly risen to the top of the e-commerce platforms and is my very top pick. The admin page interface has been intuitively crafted to be as easy to navigate as possible, which is a great thing for those setting up shop for the first time.

The greatest downsides to the Shopify platform would be the checkout page. Although there is some control over how this page can be appointed there are limited options for the specific needs of your company.

If the checkout page is a crucial point on your campaign, you may want more options than you can find here. As a matter of fact, very few of the following hosted options allow much flexibility in their home pages, so you may want to skip to the self-hosted options.

But there are some areas where Shopify leaves the others in the dust. The Add-on Apps section is a good example. Shopify has some very effective apps that can be downloaded from the site and set up in your store to introduce new functionality to your analytics and shopper experiences.

A Shopify E-Commerce Setup will run you about $29. Each month. If you would like to include the credit card processor to this figure that will increase to the standard 2.9 percent + 30 cent rate. Higher plans will have certain reduced costs for credit card transactions.

2. Volusion Ecommerce platforms

You can imagine Volusion as Shopify’s cousin with about half the customization features. It is simple and the entire program has a cookie-cutter feel and taste to it. For instance, the entire platform is operated under a single template type. If this sounds lazy, imagine my surprise when I discovered that much of the information on products, categories and cart details are not retrievable. This info is essential for remarketing tracking scripts.

There do have a decent customer support in place, the only problem is that they aren’t extremely helpful. This could also be due to the fact that the questions I had for them were simply not answered by this particular platform.

One advantage is that Volusion is priced at half the cost of Shopify. While it is considerably cheaper, the amount you can’t do is staggering. I would not recommend this for the serious e-commerce capitalist.

Another close relative to Shopify and Volusion in both functionality and performance, is BigCommerce. Although in versatility it is alto closer to Volusion than to Shopify. While this option does allow the implementation of Product Feed and Google Trusted Feed as part of their supported functionalities, any attempts to add a different option would likely be frustrated by the limited capacity of this platform.

One place where Bigcommerce would take the second place from volusion would be the admin page that has been cleaned-up nicely and is easier to navigate.

Bigcommerce will cost the same as Shopify per month with the addition of a 1.5% transaction fee for all. Then you will also see the same processing fees applied to credit card transactions. What this means to you and me is that even when you are making money you will find yourself being charged for it.

4. The Winner

Of the three leading hosted e-commerce platforms mentioned here, I believe that Shopify provides thest all round user experience and most viable step so I am gonna pronounce it as the winner of my top 5 eCommerce platforms review

5. Self-Hosted Magento

This is a platform that has been around for ages and should have their process down to a fine science by now. It may be this age and lack of experience on the part of a “professional” that justifies the scathing remarks about to made.

While this lumbering e-commerce website is one of the largest online, it is a platform that i advise my clients and acquaintances against. The faults to be found are plentiful, but the most egregious of them all is the lack of customization features.

This behemoth of the online market is like a beast that won’t go extinct already. Sure it has some strengths, but the leviathan is as user “unfriendly” interface that was designed by engineers with no clue of how to market to an online customer.

Furthermore, as time goes on the many issues that spring up in the platform have to be jimmy-rigged back together by their customer service. It’s nice that they usually have a solution, but why are they having so many problems?

Magento can be considered the lumbering juggernaut of the online world that could soon implode if not radically updated.